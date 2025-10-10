Act now to UNITE in our mission & INVEST in our future

While the two corporate parties eat themselves from the inside out, repelling their constituents with never-ending wars abroad and failing to meet our needs at home, we have an opportunity to unite our communities over the real struggles Californians face every day.

The Green Party of California has done most of the heavy lifting by building the people’s platform, working tirelessly to gain and maintain ballot access across the U.S., and putting Greens into local elected offices all over the country. This work is happening up & down California with more people joining our movement every day.

Imagine having what many countries already take for granted: universal healthcare, truly affordable housing, quality childcare, free higher education, secure retirement, environmental protections, accessible public transit, strong social safety nets, and real work-life balance.

These are NOT radical ideas; they are ALL achievable, and it is time that we realize them, but we can’t do this without grassroots organizing, and yes, that means we also need to fund this fight.

Here's how sustained giving to your Party changes everything:

With your regular monthly contributions, we can plan ahead! A predictable monthly budget means we can sustain our efforts, build momentum every single day, and ensure our collective voices are heard all year long by empowering organizers, hosting impactful events, and engaging with our communities consistently.

BECOME A MONTHLY SUSTAINER TODAY!

$10/month keeps our digital outreach running

$25/month funds voter registration efforts

$50/month supports in-person community outreach

$100/month makes community and media events possible

Every dollar goes directly to building people power. No corporate lobbyists.

Together, we can do more than just imagine a better world. We can build it, month by month, person by person.

DONATE NOW

Not quite ready to be a sustainer, but still want to support our work?

Your one-time donation of any amount is a strong boost to our work and a welcomed encouragement to our teams of incredible volunteers.

We are grateful to you for sharing our Green values.

In solidarity,

Green Party of California