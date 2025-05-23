Advancing Green Values this Harvey Milk Day

Today, we honor the legacy of an extraordinary leader who fought tirelessly for queer liberation and social justice. In the Green Party, we embrace the vision and commitment to equality that Harvey Milk exemplified.

Harvey Milk, one of the first openly gay elected officials in the United States, blazed a trail in the late 1970s as a groundbreaking leader in California. He fearlessly advocated for the rights and dignity of LGBTQIA+ people, inspiring countless individuals to live authentically and speak out for justice. His dedication, courage, and unwavering spirit continue to resonate with us today as we work toward a world that uplifts and empowers the voices of the oppressed.

The National Lavender Green Caucus recognizes that the fight for queer liberation is inseparable from our broader commitments to social, economic, and ecological justice. Diversity and equity are not just buzzwords, they are the foundation of a healthy, thriving society.

Join us in celebrating Harvey Milk's legacy by embracing the power of collective action. Together, we can break down barriers, challenge systems of oppression, and build a future where love, inclusion, and equality are not aspirations, but realities.

Thank you for your continued support and dedication to the values of the Green Party. With your help, we can turn those values into lasting change, for all of us.

In solidarity,

Daniel Bumbarger

National Lavender Green Caucus Co-Chair

Green Party of the United States

