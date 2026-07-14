Marshall Travis: The loud, water-stealing, power-sucking AI Data Centers need to be exterminated from Indiana

I am running for Indiana House District 48 as a progressive voice for the residents of northern Elkhart County. Unkept promises by Democrats and Republicans have left us barely living from paycheck to paycheck with ever rising costs and fewer services. Under those burdens our most vulnerable neighbors stumble, our young families falter and our senior citizens suffer.

Affordability in Housing Plan for Hoosiers

Indiana is our home, yet the path to home ownership has been taken away for many young and working families. It is time to restore sensibility and affordably back into housing market and out of the hands of the profit-driven developers. I will take our struggles to simply sustain our households to the State House. Send me to Indianapolis so I can get to work for you and your families. I will focus on the following:

Establish Indiana funds and funding sources for increasing the availability of affordable homes

Refocus community development on rehabilitation of existing vacant or deteriorating residential areas and get the teeth of large, corporate developers out of our important and historical agricultural lands

Engage communities for local preservation, supportive housing and community ownership to maintain long-term affordability in the housing market

in the housing market Remove barriers that keep our young families from becoming first-time homeowners

Make Housing First our model for ending homelessness in Indiana

our model for ending homelessness in Indiana Fully fund and strengthen our local housing authorities

Focused on Neighborhoods and Not Corporate Data Centers

Our state’s precious farmland has an infestation of loud, water-stealing, power-sucking AI Data Centers that are creeping into Elkhart County. Those pests need to be exterminated from Indiana and I will fight to keep our neighborhoods clear of those corporate monstrosities of the tech-billionaire class. Our land should be for farms and families and not given away with tax-incentives and lucrative utility contracts what will leave our residents paying higher electricity rates and our farmer’s wells dry. I support an end to AI Data Centers in Indiana and the full restoration of our water and land to agricultural and conservation uses.