Alexander Noyle Announces Montgomery County Green Party Endorsed Candidacy For East Norriton Township Auditor In 2025

We, the campaign committee of “Norriton for Noyle” are excited to share some big news: Alexander Noyle is running once again for East Norriton Township Auditor, with the backing of the Montgomery County Greens. In 2023, Alex’s campaign earned 30% of the vote. That’s over 1,092 supporters—proving that everyday people can stand strong against the two-party grip on America.

Guided by Green Party principles, radical transparency, horizontal democracy, and ecological stewardship—we promise to bring independent oversight and ethical governance to East Norriton. We’re here to champion government accountability, protect taxpayer funds, and take a forward-thinking approach to local politics—completely free of the corporate influence and big-party insider alliances that plague so many campaigns. We have never accepted any corporate PAC money, and we never will.

In an effort to expand our movement, Norriton for Noyle is reaching out to nearby Green Party chapters, especially those without their own candidates, to unite our efforts and amplify our collective voice. We’re also seeking endorsements from the “United States Transhumanist Party,” and the “Pirate Party of Pennsylvania,” because they share in our vision of transparent government, independent oversight, ecological and technological stewardship, respect for the rights of all people, and future focus.

Our grassroots campaign committee is led by Campaign Manager Nicholas Prete and Campaign Treasurer Mitch Peiffer. We can win, and we’re counting on support from everyday folks who want real change and a more responsive government—one by and for the people.

Beyond the ballot box, we’re rolling up our sleeves to make an immediate impact: joining community clean-ups, standing in solidarity with protests against war and ecological destruction, and helping our neighbors by putting what they need, like food, directly into their hands. No matter the results of this election, we will work to build a Greener, better future for everyone in East Norriton. We will use our position of power, if elected, to stand firm on our principles in our words and actions.

We invite all community members to follow our journey on Facebook: https://facebook.com/Alex4Auditor/. If our passion for change resonates with you, please reach out, join our events, or lend a hand. Let’s work together to reshape local governance from the ground up.

