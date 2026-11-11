All out for Kris Cox on December 12!

Y'all the votes are in -- Kris Cox made it into the runoff by one vote!

Will y'all please support him in the runoff election? It will be on December 12.

Kris has been a force for progress for years, having worked with numerous groups to motivate & equip neighbors to help each other. His campaign focuses on promoting unions (both labor and residential), stopping data centers, regulating towing companies & landlords, & investing in cultures of color.

31 year old Kris Cox has been a proud citizen of Denton since 2013. He came here for a BA in Political Science from UNT, but he stayed for the communities he fell in love with.



Kris cofounded Denton Left, an organization that supports progressive causes, teaches classes on history and political theory, encourages critical thinking, and helps those in need by hosting free stores and mutual aid events.



Kris worked in the city's after-school program and fought to keep it even when those in power wanted it gone. Now Kris is fighting to bring back that very program, to help both the children and parents he once served.



No matter how hard it's been, Kris has never given up on the people of Denton and never plans to, no matter how long it may take.

"We are fighting to ensure that Denton remains a home for its working class residents. Our mission centers on expanding municipal housing initiatives and implementing robust renter protections to prevent displacement as our city grows. By treating housing as a fundamental human right, we strive to build a fair, affordable, and equitable future where everyone — regardless of income — can thrive in the community they help sustain."

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