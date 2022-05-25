An Evening with Lee Camp & Matthew Hoh

Matthew Hoh and activist comedian Lee Camp talk about Matt’s Green Party run for US Senate in North Carolina, the importance of pressing the system on all fronts, especially for party building including in elections, how ballot access rules are a form of voter suppression, making leaders legally accountable, the urgency of dealing with climate change, the wars in Iraq, Afghanistan and Ukraine, the “crime family story” of the US and UK persecution of Julian Assange, and his betrayal by corporate media.