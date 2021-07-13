MEDIA ADVISORY - 2021 Green Party Annual National Meeting

Green Party of the United States to Hold Annual National Meeting Online, July 15-18 2021

Schedule of Events for Media Available Now

The Green Party’s 2021 Annual National Meeting (ANM) will occur online to respect public health recommendations regarding non-essential travel and large gatherings in the United States during the COVID-19 pandemic.

For Immediate Release

July 8, 2021

Michael O’Neil, Green Party Communications Manager, [email protected], 202-804-2758

Diana Brown, Co-chair, Media Committee, [email protected], 202-804-2758

Philena Farley, Co-chair, Media Committee, [email protected], 202-804-2758

Deanna Taylor and Tamar Yager, Green Party National Meeting Committee Coordinators, [email protected]

What: Green Party of the United States 2021 Annual National Meeting

When: Thursday, July 15 to Sunday, July 18, 2021

Where: Online, with portions broadcast live to GP.org and social media platforms

Theme: "Dismantling Oppression, Building Solidarity: A Green Party For Everyone"

2021 Green Annual National Meeting Page

Media Credentialing Application

The gathering will occur over Zoom and other communications platforms from July 15 to July 18. The Green Party has designed the 2021 ANM with an exceptional focus on Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion training for party organizers. A team of dedicated trainers has been retained, including the consulting organization Frailty Myths. Public portions of the ANM program, including Keynote Speaker Kali Akuno, will be streamed live at https://www.gp.org/live.

The Green Party will broadcast portions of the workshops and guest speakers for free on Facebook, Twitter, YouTube and Twitch for the public.

Additional media opportunities will include a press conference with national Green Party leaders hosted on a dedicated Zoom videoconference.

Online workshops and panels will be offered to convention registrants throughout the meeting. Please register on the media credentialing page if you are interested in covering program events and news conferences.

Please note: sessions requiring sensitivity and confidentiality necessary for Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion work will not be open for press coverage.

Schedule of Press Events

Media Must Be Credentialed in Advance to Receive Zoom Information

Time Zone: U.S. Eastern Time

Details for all events are subject to change. A final advisory with updates and speaker details will be published the week of the convention.

Thursday, July 15, 9:00am

Press Conference welcoming media to the Green Party's 2021 Annual National Meeting, featuring party officials and ANM organizers.

Thursday, July 15, 8:00pm

Screening of Surviving Pulse: Life after a Mass Shooting documentary, followed by a Panel Discussion with the producer and participants from the film (panel estimated to start after 9:00pm).

Saturday, July 17, 8:00pm

Keynote Speaker: Kali Akuno, co-founder and co-director of Cooperation Jackson and co-editor of Jackson Rising: The Struggle for Economic Democracy and Black Self-Determination in Jackson, Mississippi

Additional Information:

