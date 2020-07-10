Ann Eagan 1935 – 2018

Our beloved comrade, Ann Eagan, passed away at the age of 83 after her health deteriorated recently. For years she had lived in an unregulated apartment in a private house in Sunnyside, Queens. She became a victim of gentrification as the rent went up beyond her abuility to pay. She moved to senior subsidized housing on West 87th Street. While in Queens she was a community activist and organized a Green Parrty local there. After moving to Manhattan, she became active in the Manhattan Greens Local.

Ann was a dedicated activist and a stalwart worker for progressive causes. Whenever there was an event or demo, she was there. We will miss her very much. We will send out a notice regarding a memorial.

By Tom Siracuse,

Secretary-Manhattan Greens Local