Join the Antiwar movement in Oregon, webinar with green office holders

CORVALIS, OR – An upcoming webinar with elected Greens office holders and candidates will take place on January 10, 6pm-7:30pm. Register for this event.

Running for office is one of the most impactful actions you can take. You have the most powerful platform to reach voters. That's why the two major parties want to prevent you from running. Challenge the status quo - run for office - learn how to do so for maximum benefit.

A peace/antiwar coalition is coming together and relaunching local chapters of CodePink. If interested in taking part in local actions, We are meeting on Wednesdays, 6pm. Initial plans are to participate in upcoming MLK marches as a united voice, and participate in events celebrating International Women's day, etc.

Additional actions discussed include seeking divestment of cities and public entities from Military contractors.

Regarding Ukraine, we want as much Russia to leave Ukraine as for Nato to stop expanding actions in Europe and elsewhere. Related issues include divestment from Israel's apartheid system and militarization of our communities at home.

For 2023 elections

Join the campaigns committee, 2nd Monday of the month, 7:30pm, to go over positions that will come up for election, particularly school board elections. We are looking for candidates (here is the form if interested, note that races will be non-partisan) These are WINNABLE races, consider running.

Link and schedule of meetings is located at pacificgreens.org/events

Upcoming meetings, call for candidates for State Coordinating Committee and National Committee Delegate

At the January 21 convention, we will be voting for new members of the State Coordinating Committee

Consider running for the State Coordinating Committee

No prior experience needed, we provide training and support

Details and links can be found at pacificgreens.org/events

Don't stand by the sidelines, don't let others, particularly big money and corporations, continue to shape the world we live in

Join other Greens at events, make phone calls, share on social media

Campaigns Committee

