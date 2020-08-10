Are you a Green running for office? Let us know!

It is hard to believe we are less than 90 days away from the 2020 Presidential Election on November 3rd! Surely this year tops the list of most eventful in recent history!

Despite the challenges of a pandemic, community hardships and the burden of an economic crisis, Green still believe that a better world is possible. We KNOW the common sense solutions to address inequity and injustice, and indeed, we have built an entire platform on those solutions!

Our candidates run for public office to bring those solutions to their communities.

If YOU are a registered Green running for office in California, we would love to hear from you!

Please contact our Campaigns and Candidates Working Group and provide us the following information about your campaign:

Your Name,

Office Sought,

Date of Election,

Candidate Website,

SM (Facebook, Twitter, etc.),

so that we can share your campaign information in our statewide communications and on our website to get the word out and help volunteers and donors find you.

You can learn more about Greens in elections by visiting the GPUS Elections webpage and check out the current list of California Green officeholders.

#WeAreGreen

Thank you,

Green Party of California

http://www.cagreens.org

