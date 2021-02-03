Are you tired of fighting just for the right to exist?

Join The INGP Lavender Caucus & Fight For Policy For LGBTQ+ Individuals!

INDIANAPOLIS – We are the Lavender Greens Caucus of the Indiana Green Party. We are Lesbian, Gay, Bisexual, Transgender, Queer, Intersex, Asexual+ Green Party members (LGBTQIA+ Lavenders) organized as a Caucus with the purpose of promoting Lavender issues within the Indiana Green Party and promoting the Indiana Green Party to the LGBTQIA+ community.

Please join us for our February meeting on Tuesday, February 9, 2021 from 9:00 p.m. tp 10:00 p.m. Please let us know if you wish to participate.

Catch Up On LGTBQIA+ News

The Lavender Caucus is officially affiliated with the Indiana Green Party!

The creation of the Lavender Greens signifies a step towards inclusion and diversity for the INGP. The Lavender Greens are Lesbian, Gay, Bisexual, Transgender, Queer, Intersex, Asexual and other gender/romantic minorities Indiana Green Party members organized as a Caucus with the purpose of promoting Lavender issues within the Green Party and promoting the

INGP to the LGBTQIA+ community.