Arizona Greens release details for 2021 membership meeting

AZGP 2021 Annual Statutory statewide General Membership meeting for elections of State Committee officers

PHOENIX – The Arizona State Green Party (AZGP) will meet on Saturday, January 23, 2021 and you are invited. The AZGP will meet over zoom. Complete details are available online.

You will have a chance to meet Greens from all over Arizona. We will be conducting our annual elections. All registered greens in attendance are invited to vote. We will learn about ballot access, fundraising and volunteer opportunities.

The Green Party is committed to values-based politics, as expressed in our Ten Key Values. These values guide us in countering and changing a system that extols exploitation, unsustainable consumption, and destructive competition.

In this century, it is imperative that we find sound economic ways to make systemic changes. It is our responsibility to rebuild the political culture of the United States in order to stop wars of aggression, short-sighted ecological destruction, erosion of our rights, and the system that perpetuates social and economic injustice. In other words, we must fundamentally change our society's broken political system.

Now is the time to build a bridge from the world we have to the better world we know is possible.

Now is the time to grow a sustainable political force to work for grassroots democracy, nonviolence, social justice, and ecological wisdom.

We look forward to meeting you on January 23, 2021!

Michael E. Cease

AZGP Secretary

Arizona Green Party