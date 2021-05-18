Arizona Green Party general membership meeting

May 22, 2021 R 10:00 a.m. MT



This meeting will be held on Zoom.

The statewide general membership of the Arizona State Green Party will meet from 10:00 AM to 12:30 PM on Saturday, May 22, 2021 and you are invited. As previously noticed, Ryan Kelly will be the Facilitator. Please NOTE that the AZGP State Committee has changed the meeting location and the Zoom meeting address will be hosted by Amee Beck, the AZGP Recorder:

You will have a chance to meet with Greens from all over Arizona. We will be conducting elections for 1st Vice Chair, Media Coordinator, GPUS Delegate and GPUS Alternate Delegate on the State Committee. All registered greens in attendance are invited to vote.

The Green Party is committed to values-based politics, as expressed in our Ten Key Values. These values guide us in countering and changing a system that extols exploitation, unsustainable consumption, and destructive competition.

In this century, it is imperative that we find sound economic ways to make systemic changes. It is our responsibility to rebuild the political culture of the United States in order to stop wars of aggression, short-sighted ecological destruction, erosion of our rights, and the system that perpetuates social and economic injustice. In other words, we must fundamentally change our society's broken political system.

Now is the time to build a bridge from the world we have to the better world we know is possible.

Now is the time to grow a sustainable political force to work for grassroots democracy, nonviolence, social justice, and ecological wisdom.

Additional information can be found on our web site.

We look forward to meeting with you on May 22nd!

Michael E. Cease

AZGP Secretary