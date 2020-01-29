Ballot access volunteer training call

PHILADELPHIA – Last Wednesday, we had a good call getting everyone up to speed on our goals and objectives for 2020. Now, it's time to start organizing volunteers to get Greens on the ballot and grow our local movements!

To help with that, we're organizing a Ballot Access Volunteer Training phone call for during our next regularly-scheduled Green Wave organizing call. So please mark your calendars for Wednesday, February 12, at 8:00 p.m., so you can join us!

We'll go over basics of ballot access laws and petitioning, and share some tips on how to make the most of any petitioning canvassing you do. We'll also take questions from volunteers and make resources available to everyone. Don't miss it! In fact, bring a friend that's interested in volunteering!

I'll send around a reminder as we get closer, but again mark your calendar for Wed Feb 12th at 8pm! We'll use the standard 2nd Wed phone call link, listed below.

If you missed our last meeting, please find some notes from the meeting as well as a copy of our 2020 goals below:

2020 Green Wave Goals

If you have any questions please let me know. Hope to see you at our next call!

Green Wave is here to help candidates and local parties connect and share information and advice. To help with that, we have regularly-scheduled phone calls on the 2nd and 4th Wednesday each month at 8pm. We won't take more than an hour, usually less -- important to be on time and not take up value time from others! But the goal is for each call to help us empower ourselves and each other and stay on track to help our candidates in 2020 and build for 2021 and beyond.

Our calls are held on the 2nd & 4th Wednesdays of each month, mark your calendar! To participate, contact greenwave@alleghenygreens.org.

Garret Wassermann

Green Wave of PA

Green Wave Team Leader & Region 2 Coordinator

greenwave@alleghenygreens.org