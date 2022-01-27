Be the Change! Run for Office! Event with Green Officeholders

Be the Change! Run for Office! Get inspired!

The Coordinated Campaign Committee of the Green Party held a live event on Tuesday, January 25 featuring three Green officeholders as they discussed their campaigns and what they're accomplishing as elected officials.

Featuring:

Anna Trevorrow, City Council, Portland, ME

Peter Schwartzman, Mayor of Galesburg, IL

Samantha Pree-Stinson, Board of Estimate and Taxation, Minneapolis, MN

Moderator: Dave Ochmanowicz, Jr, former school board member, Quakertown, PA

And mark your calendar for a follow-up webinar February 22nd where we'll cover the nuts and bolts of how to run for office.