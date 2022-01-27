Be the Change! Run for Office! Event with Green Officeholders
Do you like this post?
Be the Change! Run for Office! Get inspired!
The Coordinated Campaign Committee of the Green Party held a live event on Tuesday, January 25 featuring three Green officeholders as they discussed their campaigns and what they're accomplishing as elected officials.
Featuring:
- Anna Trevorrow, City Council, Portland, ME
- Peter Schwartzman, Mayor of Galesburg, IL
- Samantha Pree-Stinson, Board of Estimate and Taxation, Minneapolis, MN
Moderator: Dave Ochmanowicz, Jr, former school board member, Quakertown, PA
And mark your calendar for a follow-up webinar February 22nd where we'll cover the nuts and bolts of how to run for office.
Do you like this post?
Showing 1 reaction