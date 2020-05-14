Baltimore Green Party affirms centrality of trans justice, sets self-accountability measures

BALTIMORE – The Baltimore City Green Party (BGP) reached full positive consensus at its Monthly General Meeting on July 29, 2017 to issue a statement affirming the centrality of the struggle for Trans Justice in the larger struggle to realize a better Baltimore. While oppression of trans folks has been ongoing in our city, the attack on and resistance of this community is particularly acute now. So, BGP is raising its voice and the voices of its membership:

Trans justice is part and parcel of social justice. One cannot pursue an inclusive progressive or radical future without affirming the legitimacy and urgency of the trans struggle now. We call on all truly progressive or radical organizations across Baltimore to put out similarly affirming statements to continue building the “beloved community” we so desperately need. BGP condemns all forms of structural, physical, and verbal violence against trans and gender non-conforming people. BGP will speak out and show up however possible to end these reprehensible attacks, whether they occur on a streetcorner in Station North, City Hall, or the White House. BGP recognizes the necessity of centering trans voices as the Party continues to grow into a strong alternative to the Democrat establishment that has remained silent or complicit for too long. We commit to listening to and taking leadership from trans and gender non-conforming people, not only on issues related to narrowly-defined trans justice, but as a key element of BGP’s objective of empowering traditionally marginalized communities. BGP commits to ongoing training and education of its membership on the indispensability of trans justice to the work of shifting power in Baltimore. BGP’s Steering Committee (SC) will reach out to trans leadership, the trans grassroots, and long-time trans allies to develop training tools and facilitation best practices that will make non-trans BGP members better co-conspirators. BGP prioritizes the creation and maintenance of spaces free from violence at all its meetings, events, protests, and direct actions. The Party recognizes it has much work to do internally, and will hold itself and its members to the highest standard. This standard will be enforced in a restorative way, whenever possible, but also includes expulsion for anyone who commits or speaks violence per BGP bylaws consistent with the Non-Violence Pillar of the Green Party of the United States. The BGP SC will seek input from trans leadership, the trans grassroots, and long-time trans allies as it moves to establish violence-free spaces in pursuit of truly safe spaces for all Baltimoreans, everywhere. BGP calls for all state legislator and gubernatorial candidates to endorse legislation to provide transgender specific care through Maryland Medicaid and to end the outsourcing of Maryland Medicaid to private corporations. BGP urges trans and gender non-conforming people to join the BGP and seek elected office as Greens.

Trans people are our members, family, friends, neighbors, co-conspirators. We will not stand idly by while members of our Baltimore community are brutally murdered, assaulted, abused, and marginalized. We commit ourselves as allies in the movement to “Unify, Reclaim, and Empower” Baltimore’s trans community. We will not be silent, because silence is violence. We will listen, deepen our understanding, speak out, and take action to achieve the more just Baltimore we know in our hearts is possible. Let’s get free!

EL PARTIDO VERDE DE CIUDAD DE BALTIMORE AFIRMA IMPORTANCIA DE JUSTICIA PARA PERSONAS TRANS, ESTABLECE MEDIDAS PARA MANTENER RESPONSABILIDAD

El Partido Verde de la Ciudad de Baltimore (BGP, Baltimore City Green Party) llegó a un consenso positivo durante su Reunión General del Mes el 29 de julio de 2017 para crear una declaración que afirma la importancia de la lucha para los derechos de personas transgénerxs como parte de la gran lucha para una mejor Baltimore. Mientras la opresión de la personas trans ha pasado por mucho tiempo en nuestra ciudad, el ataque hacia y la resistencia de esta comunidad está especialmente fuerte hoy en día. Así que BGP levanta su voz y las voces de sus miembrxs:

La justicia para personas trans es parte de la justicia social. No se puede buscar un futuro inclusivo ni progresivo sin afirmar la legitimidad y urgencia de la lucha para los derechos de personas trans. Llamamos a todas las organizaciones sinceramente progresivas o radicales en Baltimore para crear declaraciones semejantes a esto y continuar construir la comunidad amado que necesitamos urgentemente. BGP condena todas formas de violencia estructural, física, o verbal hacia las personas trans. BGP va a manifestarse y estar presente para acabar estos ataques reprensibles, si pasan en una esquina del Barrio Station North, la Alcaldía, o la Casa Blanca. BGP reconoce la necesidad de poner las voces de las personas trans en el centro del Partido mientras está creciendo como un alternativo fuerte al establecimiento Democrático, lo cual ha sido silencioso o cómplice por demasiado tiempo. Nos comprometemos a buscar y escuchar el liderazgo de las personas trans, no sólo sobre asuntos relacionado con los derechos de transgenerxs pero como un elemento indispensable en el objetivo del Partido de dar fuerzas a comunidades marginados históricamente. BGP se compromete al entrenamiento y educación de sus miembrxs sobre la importancia de la lucha para derechos de las personas trans como parte del movimiento de poder en Baltimore. El Comité Directivo de BGP va a trabajar con lxs líderes, los raíces, y lxs aliadxs de la comunidad trans para desarrollar herramientos de entrenamiento y las prácticas adecuadas que facilita que lxs miembrxs cisgéneros de BGP sean mejores cómplices. BGP prioriza la creación y mantenimiento de los espacios libres de violencia durante todas las reuniones, eventos, manifestaciones, y acciones directas. El Partido reconoce que tiene mucho que hacer internamente y va a hacerse cumplir con las más altas normas. Estas normas serán ejecutadas de una manera restaurativo, mas también con expulsión para cualquier que se actúa con violencia, según la definición en los estatutos de BGP y el Pilar de Pacifismo del Partido Verde de los Estados Unidos (The Non-Violence Pillar of the Green Party of the United States). El Comité Directivo de BGP pide contribuciones de lxs líderes, los raíces, y lxs aliadxs de la comunidad trans mientras trabaja en establecer espacios sin violencia en busca de espacios libre de violencia para todas la personas de Baltimore, en todos lugares. BGP llama a todxs lxs canditatxs de la asemblea y gobernador a respaldar legislación a providir cuidado transgenero por Maryland Medicaid y terminar subcontratación de Maryland Medicaid a corporaciónes privados. BGP anima y pide a las personas transgénerxsa presentarse como candidatos en el Partido Verde.

La personas transgénerxs son nuestros miembrxs, familias, amigxs, y cómplices. No vamos a estar distraídos cuando miembrxs de nuestra comunidad de Baltimore son asesinados, atacados, abusados, y marginados. Nos comprometemos a ser aliados en la lucha para “Unificar, Recuperar, y Fortalecer” la comunidad trans en Baltimore. No seremos silenciosxs porque el silencio es la violencia. Escucharemos, mejoraremos el conocimiento, levantaremos la voz, y tomaremos acción para lograr un Baltimore más justo, lo cual sabemos es posible en nuestrxs corazones. ¡Viva Baltimore!