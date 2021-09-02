Biden's Wars: The First 100 Days

This webinar will review the state of America’s widespread warfare at the start of the Biden administration. Like Obama, Biden was elected promising an end to the military campaigns initiated by the Bush/Cheney administration but, like Obama, he is sustaining these conflicts while making political gestures aimed at convincing the public that he is pursuing a more peaceful foreign policy. This discussion will cover both the overt armed conflicts in which America remains engaged and the clandestine, economic, and propaganda warfare which remain key components of US policy.