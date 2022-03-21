Cross-partisan panel discussion of how big money shuts out NJ candidates and voters

CHERRY HILL NJ, March 20, 2022: This Tuesday, March 22, 2022, American Promise, New Jersey is virtually hosting a cross-partisan candidate forum on zoom – Big Money Shuts Out NJ Candidates and Voters for a discussion of the toxic influence of unlimited money in our elections – a huge impediment to the successful election of new candidates with fresh ideas and to the successful enactment of policy in the interest of the majority of citizens. Our guest speaker will be Dr. Julia Sass-Rubin, Director, Public Policy Program, Edward J. Bloustein School of Planning and Public Policy, Rutgers University.

Our candidate panelists are

, Democratic Party candidate for US House of Representatives NJ 7 in 2016 and 2018, and Paul Dilks, Republican Party candidate for NJ General Assembly LD 4 in 2019 and candidate for US House of Representatives NJ 1 in 2018.

Americans across the political spectrum widely support reducing the powerful influence of drastically increased political spending of the donor class by a constitutional amendment that allows Congress and the states to place reasonable limits on election contributions and spending. American Promise does not endorse candidates but works to educate voters on this crucial issue through educational forums and sharing candidates’ positions on this initiative. American Promise New Jersey will present their plans for the 2022 election to encourage New Jersey citizens to ask our candidates to support representation of the voices of the citizens, not the money of donors.

Meeting Information: Tuesday March 22, 2022 7pm to 8:30pm

Register to receive zoom link: bit.ly/3KqYt0G

American Promise is a cross-partisan, non-profit organization empowering citizen action nationwide to pass a constitutional amendment to re-balance our politics and government and put the rights of individual citizens before the privileges of concentrated money, corporations, unions, political parties, and superPACs. For more information on the New Jersey candidate pledge campaign and how you can get involved, contact Marie Henselder-Kimmel at [email protected]

To learn more about American Promise and the candidate pledge initiative, go to americanpromise.net/take-action/join-a-program/pledge-campaign/