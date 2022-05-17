Big news from the campaign!

As we race towards the finish line to get Matthew Hoh’s campaign for people, planet, and peace on the ballot for US Senate, we have some good news to share:

We’re within striking distance of getting the signatures we need to take this campaign to the next level - IF we can raise enough funds to pay our petitioners without running out of money.

Fortunately a number of generous supporters have agreed to match up to $9,000 of donations - that means everything you give Matthew Hoh for Senate up to $9,000 will be matched dollar-for-dollar!

Will you pitch in what you can today to have your contribution doubled to get Matthew Hoh on the ballot?

As you read this, our team of petitioners is hard at work talking to thousands of people to get the 14,000 signatures we need for ballot access.

We’re proud that our campaign offers fair wages to our petitioners because we value their hard work. And that makes it possible for them to put in the many hours needed to overcome the high bar North Carolina has set to get on the ballot.

Matthew Hoh’s campaign already means so much to so many people.We’ve been talking to a lot of folks and finding a real hunger for a new kind of politics that isn’t corrupted by big money, for an end to endless war, a real Green New Deal, quality healthcare for all and an end to debilitating student and medical debt, living wages and workers’ rights, an end to the destructive drug war, racial justice, and so much more that the political establishment refuses to give us.

But to reach all the people who've been left behind by politics as usual, our campaign will need to rapidly shift into high gear when we get on the ballot - and that means we need money not just to pay our petitioners, but also to hire staff and invest in the tools we need to get Matthew’s message out to every voter in North Carolina.

We’ve already come so far thanks to your support - and now that we have supporters ready to match up to $9,000 of your donations, we have a golden opportunity to take this campaign to a whole new level.

Please give what you can now to help us unlock the full $9,000 match for Matthew Hoh for Senate so we can reach our ballot access goal!

Thank you so much for your generous support - it means a lot to us all.

Peace,

The Matthew Hoh for Senate team

PS: Tuesday May 17 is the last day to gather signatures and we need your help! At this point every single signature could be the one that means the difference between getting Matthew Hoh for Senate on the ballot or falling just short - and we can't let that happen.

To make sure we don’t miss the ballot after so many people have put so much into this campaign, please go on Tuesday May 17 to your voting precinct (or a busy precinct near you) to gather signatures, and then HAND DELIVER the signatures you get to the corresponding county board of elections before the deadline of 5pm Tuesday May 17.

Go here to find downloadable, printable petition sheets and instructions for petitioning (but remember: HAND DELIVER - don’t mail - your petitions by the deadline). For just the petition sheet, go here. For a list of County Boards of Elections, go here - the physical address is where you will need to hand deliver your signatures.

Thank you for everything you do to help get Matthew Hoh on the ballot for a campaign that will change the world!

Matthew Hoh for the People

www.matt4senate.org