Black Lives Matter = Black Includes Trans

National Black Caucus Live-stream

A conversation with the National Black Caucus (NBC) and invited guests including trans activists, trans men and trans women and allies to have an open and honest dialogue of issues facing Black Trans people in relation to issues facing the wider Black community. There have been many issues facing the trans community and facing Black people; we have noticed that discussions about trans inclusion and issues often fail to include the voices of Black trans women and men and often fail to include Black perspectives in the wider communities, especially in community spaces.

Recent issues of gender identity, gender expression, women's spaces, inclusion and access to services and cultural activities, transitioning, and de-transitioning are swirling in conversations and the political debates that are increasingly toxic all while our lives are lived, lost, and threatened. Join the NBC as we chat and work towards a greater unity and clarity!

Hosted by:

Darryl! LC Moch, Co-chair of the National Black Caucus &

Dee Murphy, Secretary of the National Black Caucus

Featuring: Black Trans women and men inside the Green Party and other community allies