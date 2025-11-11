Brave Military Whistleblowers Say Go Green!

Veterans Day highlights a harsh truth – our soldiers risk their lives for endless war to enrich the military-industrial complex. The only way to honor them is with peace.

Josephine Guilbeau is a 17-year veteran and former Intelligence Officer. Anthony Aguilar is a retired U.S. Lieutenant Colonel and Special Forces Officer Green Beret who served for 25 years. They will not be silenced. Last September they demanded an end to the genocide in Gaza before a Senate Foreign Affairs Committee hearing. The same corrupt politicians who claim to support veterans promptly had them arrested for daring to speak truth to power.

Today let’s raise up the voices of these brave warriors for human rights, who understand the cost of war all too well.

Josephine Guilbeau: “For far too long the two-party system has kept America in chains. But we have another option. There are leaders in the Green Party who represent we the people. Human rights. Human dignity. And a way forward without political corruption. This is why I’m calling…for you to vote Green.”

Anthony Aguilar: “Why choose Red and Blue when the Green Party is an option? The Green Party runs on the values of we the people and it’s time that we take action and take back our liberty. Vote for freedom. Vote Green.”

Watch their full videos here:

We’re honored to have the support of these fearless military whistle-blowers! They are standing up for the people of Gaza and the victims of the U.S. war machine that they once served. They’ve chosen the Green Party because they know that we’re the only party that’s ready to take on the two parties of war and Wall Street and will always have the backs of whistleblowers.

The Green Party doesn’t take a penny from corporate SuperPACs. Green candidates are funded by the people – so they answer only to the people. Could you donate today and even consider becoming a monthly sustainer to help us run candidates who stand for peace abroad and prosperity at home?

Thank you for all you do to power-up the Green Party. And today we give a special thank you to veterans who fight for peace.

In Solidarity,

The Green Party of the United States

P.S. Register below for this evening’s 7 p.m. ET webinar Veterans United For Peace: Steadfast In Our Oath with Josephine Guilbeau, Anthony Aguilar, Greg Stoker, Matthew Hoh and more with moderation by Dr. Jill Stein, Dr. Ed Hasan, and Mark Elbourno.