Brian Setzler for Portland City Auditor

Brian Setzler is a numbers guy with a passion for justice and fairness. Whether it is in building socially responsible small businesses or a long history of volunteer service in our community, Brian’s record reflects the values and priorities we need in our next Portland City Auditor.

Brian grew up in the Pacific Northwest and has called Portland home for the last 35 years. He has been a licensed Oregon CPA for over 30 years. In his professional life, Brian has mixed a commitment to accuracy and best financial practices with a dedication to making the community better.

He previously worked for the Washington State Department of Revenue and was an auditor with two international accounting firms. Locally, Brian founded TriLibrium, the first CPA firm in the world to be certified as a B-Corporation – meaning it must meet the highest standards of verified social and environmental performance, public transparency, and legal accountability to balance profit and purpose. Today, Brian operates his own small business specializing in supporting sustainable businesses.

Outside of work, Brian has also been a leader in giving back to the community. He is a founding board member of Livelihood NW, a nonprofit that helps entrepreneurs and small business owners from underserved communities grow their business and be successful. Brian also serves on the board of KBOO community radio, and as treasurer of the civic engagement nonprofit Oregon Center for Voting & Elections.

Brian holds a B.A in Business Accounting from Washington State University and MBA in Sustainable Business from the Bainbridge Graduate Institute. A parent of an adult daughter, today, Brian lives with his partner and their cat, Momo, in Southwest Portland.