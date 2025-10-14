Butch Ware: California is at a Crossroads - DIVESTMENT NOW!

Two years ago, Israel responded to an act of armed resistance by launching a genocide that has now taken up to 700,000 lives, with the vast majority being civilians, women, and children.

California stands at a moral crossroads. Will we continue investing state funds in corporations and regimes complicit in atrocities outside of America, or will we put our money where our mouth is and divest from war and genocide completely?

Journalists, activists, and students have already identified problematic investments in the University of California system AND the California State Teachers Retirement System. California has enacted unconstitutional legislation to ban lawful boycotts of Israel. Gavin Newsom just signed AB-715, pressuring teachers to avoid even talking about Palestine in their lessons.

When our pension funds and university tuition are invested in corporations linked to ethnic cleansing and genocide, we become unwitting accomplices.

We are done waiting.

Butch Ware has real, comprehensive solutions to build the California we all deserve. One that promotes life and peace, instead of war and genocide.

A Butch Ware administration will:

Encourage divestment legislation and repeal of anti-BDS laws

Direct the State Treasurer and other state agencies to divest fully from war

Appoint board members of state agencies who will prioritize divestment

Freeze any spending that is complicit in war and genocide

Veto ALL spending legislation that is complicit in genocide and war

Reinvest divested funds into critical services for all Californians

By aligning our investment strategy with our values, we create a double victory: withdrawing support from human rights abuses while strengthening our own communities.

This divestment plan is simply the morally right thing to do, and it will allow California to reclaim it’s title as a leader of human rights issues. By establishing a comprehensive framework based on international law (including the UN Convention on Genocide Prevention and the US War Crimes Act) the Ware administration aims to create lasting change in how our state engages with the world.

This is not about partisan politics. Whether conservative or progressive, Californians can unite around the principle that our public funds should not support crimes against humanity.

The Ware administration's stance is unequivocal: "Having state funds invested in atrocities will never be in the best interests of Californians."

This is more than policy; it's a declaration that California's economic power will reflect California's values.

Both team blue and team red are in the pockets of Israel. We aren’t.

The choice is yours.

Free Palestine 🇵🇸

✊ Onwards to the California We All Deserve,

The BUTCH WARE Team

www.butchware4gov.com/

