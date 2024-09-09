Green Party VP nominee Butch Ware roasts AOC after "predatory" tirade: "you're finished"

Vice-presidential nominee Dr. Butch Ware tore into Democratic Congresswoman Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez after she accused Dr. Jill Stein and the Green Party of "predatory" intent.

"I heard a rumor that AOC Pelosi, holder of the land speed record for quickest betrayal of the people, has had something to say out the side of her neck about my sister soldier Dr. Jill Stein and called our behavior predatory," Ware said in a video shared on social media.

By Kaitlyn Kennedy

September 3, 2024

"Interesting. See, we don't take no PAC money. We are not knee-deep in Raytheon and Lockheed Martin and y'all's blood money," he added, in reference to US arms manufacturers profiting off the genocide in Gaza.

Ware's comments came in response to a video AOC shared to Instagram on Sunday in which she accused Stein of being "not serious" and "predatory." She claimed the Green Party nominee does not prioritize building the bench and implied her White House bid is not "authentic."

Ware swept aside the allegations, saying, "We come out every four years when it's time to give the American people a choice. And in the meantime, Greens are on the ground, working in parks and recreation boards, city councils, mayor's offices, while y'all are partying at your Met Gala and muzzling Palestinians."

"Predatory. Predatory is murdering 200,000 people in 11 months, and then when they try to speak up muzzling them when they come up on the stage," he continued.

"You slaughter Palestinians like animals, and then you muzzle them like animals."

Dr. Butch Ware issues stark warning to AOC and the Democrats