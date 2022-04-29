California Green Party: Honoring Workers of the World

May Day 2022 is clearly representative of the workers' struggle against the exploitative nature of capitalism. Petitions to form labor unions have increased by 50% in 2022 as huge corporate entities like Amazon and Starbucks with their teams of lawyers and massive anti-union marketing schemes are facing the might of a workforce that is discovering and yielding its power and leverage.

As the global pandemic raged on for three years, workers organized and formed alliances in their communities, and across the country, strikes and work stoppages were organized by laborers, teachers, nurses, and all the exploited essential workers. Workers have turned a small wave of union organizing in early 2021 into a tsunami we hope will continue to grow.

We honor May Day 2022 as the day we commit to the ongoing fight for a just, equitable, sustainable society centered on human and planetary needs, not corporate greed.

TODAY - and every day - we uphold our Green values that support workers' rights and protections, living wages, labor unions, workers' ownership and control, democratic workplaces, and community-based economies.

California Green Party

www.cagreens.org