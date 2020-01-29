Call-out for 2020 candidates & volunteers

INDIANAPOLIS – Join the Indiana Green Party (INGP) as we build a grassroots effort to take back our government from corporate owned politicians. Help us build a better tomorrow, today by running for office or volunteering.

Run for Office

If you are interested in running for office in 2020, let us know by submitting the candidate vetting form.

Volunteer

There are a number of vacant positions that need to be filled. If you are interested in any of them or would like to help in another way, please contact us.

Communications Director – This is an INGP Officer position. As per the INGP Bylaws , the Communications Director shall 1) have control of the INGP social media accounts and shall contribute to the INGP website as necessary, 2) compose and send out the INGP electronic newsletter., and 3) compose and send out press releases and press statements as necessary/requested by the CC.





Researchers – Research ballot access laws in the state, campaign finance, political rules, and etc.

If you are interested in any of the positions above, please contact us. For general volunteering, please submit the form here.

Indiana Green Party

contact@greenpartyin.com

317-759-3044

Follow the Indiana Green Party on:

Facebook, Instagram, Tumblr, Twitter, YouTube, Web