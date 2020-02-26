Calling all Brooklyn Greens!

Petition Signatures Needed

Help Divest NY!

BROOKLYN, NY – Petitioning for the Green Party of New York State Committee began yesterday, and petitions must all be filed by April 2. For Brooklyn, we need 150 signatures for our State Committee slate. That might not seem like a lot, but because only registered Greens living in Brooklyn can sign our petitions, it tends to be labor intensive!

It would help a great deal if all of you registered Greens could email us at info@gpbk.org with your contact information (name, cell phone, email address, and the best place to meet you to get a signature). The sooner you can do that, the better! (Also, if you're available to help gather signatures, please let us know.)

Don't forget to take action to get New York State to divest its pension fund from fossil fuels!

Contact State Senator Brian Kavanagh

The DivestNY campaign needs just one more New York State Senate sponsor for the divestment bill (S2126). The New York public pension fund still has $13 billion in taxpayer money invested in fossil fuels, directly funding the rapidly accelerating climate crisis. Contact Senator Kavanagh and tell him to sponsor this bill! Especially if you're one of his constituents (living in Senate District 26).

For more information contact Gloria Mattera at gloria@gpbk.org.

