Minneapolis City Council Rep. Cam Gordon, Green Running for Re-Election!

It's the anniversary of the infamous "Santa Clara" SCOTUS decision that granted "#corporatepersonhood", so join @CameronAGordon, City Council rep for Minneapolis Ward 2, to discuss why we must elect folks who REJECT corporate money & fight for REAL PEOPLE!

We have big plans to keep producing impactful media to grow the Green Party! Please donate today or become a Monthly Sustainer so we can break through the corporate sound barrier.