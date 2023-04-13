Campaign Treasurer 101 webinar

One of the most important and necessary roles in any campaign is the Campaign Treasurer. In most cases, without a Treasurer, a candidate cannot legally collect and spend money, which is pretty much the same thing as saying "no treasurer, no campaign." Yet candidates struggle to find qualified and willing volunteers to serve in this critical role. But it's not rocket science! You too can learn to be a Campaign Treasurer and help enable someone else to run for office!

This webinar was designed for anyone interested in being more active in Green Party campaigns, particularly in the role of treasurer. This session will focus on:

the role of a campaign treasurer

developing a campaign budget

basic systems and processes for managing campaign accounts

overview of campaign finance reporting basics

This webinar was led by CCC member Hillary Kane.

Hillary Kane was the recent past Treasurer of the Green Party of the United States. She has served as campaign treasurer for several Green Party candidates and has volunteered and served in other capacities with several other prior Green Party campaigns. She has served as Chair of the Green Parties of both Philadelphia and Pennsylvania and has been active with the party since joining in 2000.

