Guns, of course, aren’t the only problem. There are mental health issues to deal with as a nation. There is homophobia and racism. All sorts of social challenges we need to confront, but for now, like actually right now, can we just ban assault weapons? That seems like a straightforward answer that would help with a large amount of the violence.

What’s the hold up? Congress has other things to do? I think they should vote now-without endless debate. We should know who is truly representing us and who is controlled by money.