Become a Whole Washington Signature Captain for Universal Healthcare

EATTLE – The most direct path to universal healthcare in Washington state is by putting it on the ballot and passing it through a vote of the people. All it takes is 400,000 signatures, collected in 2022!

In order to collect these signatures, Whole Washington is recruiting Signature Captains – people who are willing to step up and collect just 13 signatures a week from May-December, either by themselves or with a small team.

Please join Whole Washington for the next Signature Captain Orientation on Monday, November 29th at 7 pm to learn more about becoming a signature captain, including the training and resources you’ll be given to ensure success!

Whole Washington will explain the program and commitment, and you can decide if it's right for you!

Here is the link to sign up for the Signature Captain Orientation on Monday, November 29th - please help us bring in new people by sharing it with folks who might be interested!

https://actionnetwork.org/events/whole-washington-signature-captain-orientation-4

We hope to see you there!

In solidarity,

Green Party of Washington State

https://greenpartywashington.org/





