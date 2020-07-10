We are sad to relay this belated announcement that Charlie Green passed away on September 15, 2012. He had been ill for some time, and passed away in mid-September. Many of you knew him as an NC delegate from Colorado, and *all* of us relied upon him as the main administrator for the voting page, which he became shortly after its inception in 2003.

One of the nicest aspect of my involvement with the Green Party was the opportunity to work with him helping to manage the voting page. He had a great, warm-hearted spirit. Humorous (hilarious might be a better word), savvy and insightful, and timely, he was a mostly unseen but critical component behind the operations of the national committee, administering voting page access and troubleshooting. He was the one we relied on for instructions and general knowledge about the voting page, and when I became secretary, he was the person who actually filled me in on how the system worked.

He held a number of party offices in the Green Party of Colorado, including most recently, delegate to the national committee. He also held elected office, serving as a member the District E, Fremont RE-3, Fremont County, CO, school board.

He was far more timely with his updates that we’ve been with ours.

By Holly Hart