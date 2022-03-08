Climate Hour and the Green Party
Presented by the Climate Council of Greater Kansas City
Join Climate Hour host, Bob Grove, and guests as they explore the Green Party.
Guests include:
Howie Hawkins, Green Party Co-Founder and 2020 U.S. Presidential Candidate
Nathan Kline, Outreach Coordinator, Green Party of Kansas City Missouri and 2020 Missouri State Senate Candidate
Teresa Wilke, Co-Chair, Kansas Green Party
- Nick Blessing, Secretary and former Co-Chair, Kansas Green Party
