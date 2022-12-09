International Anti-Corruption Day 2022 - #UnitedAgainstCorruption

WASHINGTON, DC — The Green Party of the United States strongly supports the efforts of governments and organizations to combat corruption and promote transparency. Green Party Banking and Monetary Reform (BMRC) and Eco-Action Committee members observe International Anti-Corruption Day to highlight the prevalence of corruption and its negative effect on people's lives worldwide.

DECEMBER 9, 2022

"We recognize that money is the mechanism of corruption, so it is no surprise that the private banks and financial institutions are the biggest contributors to election campaigns. In just the 5 years from 2009 to 2014 the 200 most politically active companies in the U.S., all controlled by banks, spent $5.8 billion influencing our government with lobbying and campaign contributions. Those same companies got $4.4 trillion in taxpayer support – a 750% return on investment. Moreover, they control the creation and allocation of our money which gives them the power to corrupt and control the entire economic development of the nation." Howard Switzer – Banking and Monetary Reform Committee (BMRC) Co-chair

Corruption undermines democracy, sustainable development, and public health systems, as well as sustainable economic growth. It also raises serious ethical, security and human rights concerns.

"Despite world leaders making it clear as part of the Paris Climate Accords that we need to rapidly transition to a clean energy future, banks have continued to pour hundreds of billions of dollars into the fossil fuel industry." Mark Dunlea - Eco-Action Committee Co-Chair

The Green Party condemns the use of political power for private benefit. The Green Party Call to Action:

Demands that Congress nationalize the monetary system.





Promotes open government through transparency





Promotes real democracy by encouraging citizen participation in policymaking





Works to reduce unnecessary secrecy in our lives and institutions





Calls for state spending redirected toward human needs instead of massive bailouts for predatory banks and other financial institutions producing unsustainable projects that are bad for our environment and communities' health





Demands that the government reform the monetary system to end the creation of money by private banks, and permit nationalization of the Federal Reserve System so all newly issued money can be created by the government and issued for democratically approved public purposes





Demands that the government prosecute bankers for their crimes that destroy our economy and increase wealth inequality, and end the de facto immunity of bankers from criminal prosecution





Demands that governments provide essential services such as health care - including protection against infectious diseases - water, food security (including access to land), housing, education, transportation





"Effective anti-corruption legislation at the federal level, together with monetary reform of the Federal Reserve System, would provide solutions that would return democracy to the country and eliminate much of the social injustices that plague our society." Rita Jacobs – Banking and Monetary Reform Committee (BMRC) Co-chair

The Green Party stands with like-minded people who are tired of the dirty politics that stand in the way of real progress. We want to bring fairness and integrity back to our governing institutions by getting big money out of politics and fighting for equal opportunity in an open, inclusive society.

Statements in Observance of the United Nations International Anti-Corruption Day: December 9

Banking and Monetary Reform Committee Statement in Observance of International Anti-Corruption Day

Eco-Action Committee Statement in Observance of International Anti-Corruption Day

UN 2022 Theme/Hashtag #UnitedAgainstCorruption



