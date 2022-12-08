The EcoAction Committee of the Green Party of the United States today observed the United Nations’ Day of International Corruption to highlight the corruption of the fossil fuel industry in driving climate change.

There is clear evidence that fossil fuel companies for more than 30 years waged an aggressive campaign to lie to the American public and the world about the realities of global warmings, even as their own scientists warned them that they were burning the planet and should diversify into renewable energy.

The fossil fuel industry has used their economic clout and massive electoral expenditures to buy influence to protect them at all levels of governments and in both major political parties. The fossil fuel industry is especially political powerful in the U.S, where both corporate parties compete on how to support the fossil fuel industry, with the Democrats heavily funding massive corporate welfare for false climate schemes like carbon capture technologies, hydrogen (especially blue), and nuclear.

Despite world leaders as part of the Paris Climate Accords making it clear that we needed to rapidly transition to a clean energy future, banks have continued to pour hundreds of billions of dollars into the fossil fuel industry.

The observance of International Corruption Day was established in 2003 by the United Nations Convention Against Corruption (UNCAC), which is a legally binding multilateral treaty adopted by the UN General Assembly in 2003, and entered into force in December 2005.