COP26 and other follies

What did not make the COP-Out 26 report

1. Over 500 fossil fuel lobbyists were at COP 26, more than any other single delegation. consortiumnews.com

2. UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres cautioned that promises emerging from COP 26 will "ring hollow when the fossil fuel industry still receives trillions in subsidies." UN.org; commondreams.org

3. Selling more than 1.7 million acres in the Gulf of Mexico for oil and gas development just days after the international climate talks makes a mockery of those commitments. newsweek.com; Marketplace.com; huffpost.com

4. According to researchers behind Climate Action Tracker, global greenhouse gas emissions in 2030 will be roughly twice as high as necessary to limit warming to 1.5 degrees centigrade even if the nations meet their pledges - including those issued at Glasgow.

5. The US' blockage of loss and damage finance is a betrayal of the communities most impacted by, and least responsible for, the climate catastrophe. - Yahoo News

6. Militaries, remain exempt from this climate agreement, AGAIN; like the US military - one of the largest single carbon emitters in the world. captain-planet.net

Jill Stein and the Future of Third Parties

Jill Stein really needs our help. The FEC is demanding that she pay back $175,000. This was public funding used for ballot access during Jill's presidential run in 2016. Please read the story here and make a donation to fight this injustice.

Single-Payer Healthcare On The Firing Line

The Massachusetts Legislature is closed now for the holiday season. The bills providing Medicare for All in Massachusetts (S. 766 and H. 1267) remain on the shelf of the Joint Committee on Health Care Financing. Meanwhile, House Leader Ron Mariano’s bill to “save” community health care centers from the predations of larger healthcare organizations (H. 4262) has rocketed along. The difference? Mariano’s bill has to do with private profits, while single-payer healthcare has to do directly with public health.

Our Response To The Covid Pandemic

The Green-Rainbow Party advocates the protection of communities and workers from the spread of the COVID-19 virus in the current pandemic. Valid public-health measures include social distancing, mask-wearing, and vaccination. We reaffirm the State Committee statement of November 11, 2020 ( www.green-rainbow.org ).