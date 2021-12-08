COP26 and other follies
What did not make the COP-Out 26 report
1. Over 500 fossil fuel lobbyists were at COP 26, more than any other single delegation. consortiumnews.com
2. UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres cautioned that promises emerging from COP 26 will "ring hollow when the fossil fuel industry still receives trillions in subsidies." UN.org; commondreams.org
3. Selling more than 1.7 million acres in the Gulf of Mexico for oil and gas development just days after the international climate talks makes a mockery of those commitments. newsweek.com; Marketplace.com; huffpost.com
4. According to researchers behind Climate Action Tracker, global greenhouse gas emissions in 2030 will be roughly twice as high as necessary to limit warming to 1.5 degrees centigrade even if the nations meet their pledges - including those issued at Glasgow.
5. The US' blockage of loss and damage finance is a betrayal of the communities most impacted by, and least responsible for, the climate catastrophe. - Yahoo News
6. Militaries, remain exempt from this climate agreement, AGAIN; like the US military - one of the largest single carbon emitters in the world. captain-planet.net
Jill Stein and the Future of Third Parties
Jill Stein really needs our help. The FEC is demanding that she pay back $175,000. This was public funding used for ballot access during Jill's presidential run in 2016. Please read the story here and make a donation to fight this injustice.
Single-Payer Healthcare On The Firing Line
The Massachusetts Legislature is closed now for the holiday season. The bills providing Medicare for All in Massachusetts (S. 766 and H. 1267) remain on the shelf of the Joint Committee on Health Care Financing. Meanwhile, House Leader Ron Mariano’s bill to “save” community health care centers from the predations of larger healthcare organizations (H. 4262) has rocketed along. The difference? Mariano’s bill has to do with private profits, while single-payer healthcare has to do directly with public health.
Power Our Statewide Candidates In 2022
Now that the dust has settled on Election Day 2021, it is time to get ourselves organized to make Election Day 2022 a day of great celebration and achievement for the Green-Rainbow Party! The Candidate Development and Legal Committee has established the 2022 Election Working Group to take a proactive role in recruiting and vetting candidates to run as part of a statewide slate for 2022. The working group will also coordinate candidate support and the nominating petitions effort to get our slate onto the ballot next spring. David Spanagel was named as one of the Co-Chairs for the working group, and he is now asking what role YOU would like to play in next year's campaign.
Please send a message at your earliest convenience to [email protected] to let David know that you support this effort and to inform him about what ways you might like to get involved. David promises that 2022 Election Working Group meetings will be held via Zoom and will never last longer than 90 minutes.
Watch for more details next month on you can help to grow our Party
David Spanagel
CMGR Secretary
State Committee regional delegate from Central Mass
CDLC member
Co-Chair, 2022 Election Working Group
Reports from our chapters
The Co-Chairs of the Western Massachusetts Regional Green Party Chapter participated in the STOP The TOXIC PIPELINE Rally in front of Springfield City Hall.
