COVID-19 News in Santa Clara County

SAN JOSE, Ca – As the number of COVID-19 cases continue to rise in California and in Santa Clara County, the Green Party of Santa Clara County reminds everyone to observe the shelter-in-place orders that have been extended to May 3rd and avoid close contact with anyone outside your immediate family. Learn more on the CDC website.

Even though we all have to observe strict social distancing we can still practice mutual aid and solidarity, care, and compassion. You may help your neighbors in need through staying in touch by phone or online, providing information, and running errands for them when necessary (see precautions and resources below).

Because of the current restrictions, the Green Party of Santa Clara County has decided to shift its meetings to audio/video calls until the shelter-in-place orders are lifted. Our in-person actions and events previously scheduled for the month of April have been canceled. Stay informed about future events on our Facebook EVENTS page.

PLEASE follow these steps to protect yourself and others:

WASH your hands frequently (for 20 seconds) and AVOID TOUCHING your face

Stay away from others to reduce exposure

Cover coughs and sneezes

Sanitize common surfaces in your residence and car frequently

Watch for symptoms of coughing, fever, shortness of breath and (sometimes) intestinal distress

If you or someone you know have these symptoms, immediately self isolate and contact your healthcare provider

For County updates on COVID-19 information dial 2-1-1 or see HERE.

Help for Communities Most in Need

COVID-19 Response Kits For Our Unhoused Neighbors

Santa Clara County Greens, Jake Tonkel and Nassim Nouri joined have dedicated advocates for our unhoused communities to pull together the COVID-19 Response Kit Project with the goal of getting COVID-19 information and essential resources to these vulnerable communities around the county as fast as possible. The effects of a COVID-19 epidemic in our homeless encampments can be devastating as many residents already suffer from chronic illnesses and the persistent lack of access to hygienic conditions.

We are grateful for the critical support of the many local individual advocates and community groups, including the Sleeping Bags for the Homeless and Grace Baptist Church as well as the County of Santa Clara. This project has already distributed nearly 400 backpacks containing COVID-19 information packets, sanitizer, mask, hygiene items, food, water, cold weather essentials (hats, gloves, scarves, mylar blankets), and other items to residents in encampments.

Learn more about this effort in this San José Spotlight article and please donate if you can online at PayPal.me/GraceSolutionsSJ with a note “COVID Kits.”

Together, We Can Protect Our Communities

Join Jake Tonkel for an Online Community Action Night

Thursday April 2, 6:30 - 7:00 p.m.

Zoom link: https://zoom.us/j/166169903

Or Call: 1-669-900-6833

Jake Tonkel, our endorsed candidate for San José City Council in District 6, has partnered with Vote+10 to host an online Community Action Night so that together we can take simple steps to help our communities during the COVID-19 pandemic. In this 30 minute Zoom call, hosts will share how to engage with Jake's campaign on the Vote+10 platform and share information about COVID-19 community support efforts in Santa Clara County to help our neighbors during this difficult time.

For more information, 408-357-3556 and @jake4d6 on FB, Twitter and Instagram

Leaving NO ONE Behind

The San Jose Peace & Justice Center has shared a document listing COVID-19 resources for workers, people with disabilities, seniors, LGBTQ+s, small business owners, artists & performers, and undocumented Californians. In particular, disabled and chronically ill people are more at risk of getting infected but infection prevention guidelines are seldom designed with these neighbors in mind.

Sign up HERE to get updates from San Jose Peace & Justice Center.

A Call to Action was released early March to ask governments at every level to address the specific needs of persons with disabilities throughout the COVID-19 outbreak. A federal policy update on COVID-19 response for people with disabilities can be found in the video below.

Michele Mashburn, our GPSCC County Council member, has been at the forefront of disability advocacy in Santa Clara County and will be leading our Disability Justice Platform. Thank you Michele!

Helping Your Neighbors

In these times of social isolation and uncertainty, it is important to show solidarity with the most vulnerable and help our neighbors. Volunteers in Santa Clara County have organized COVID-19 Support Groups on Nextdoor to provide assistance to the elderly and those in need of assistance during the Coronavirus outbreak.

To help do grocery shopping, run errands, walk someone's dog or help neighbors with any other needs, you can simply fill out this form.

Healthcare is a Human Right!

The COVID-19 health crisis has once again exposed the absurdity of the profoundly unjust profit-driven healthcare system in the U.S. The reliance on private health insurance, and employers being the gate-keepers to healthcare for most, have resulted in over 80 million people being uninsured or under insured. Any crisis tips this house of cards that is already on the verge of collapse.

Today, in the face of the COVID-19 pandemic, our crumbling healthcare system lacks sufficient resources and equipment to provide all the needed services for the public and guarantee adequate protections for healthcare workers.

NOW is the time to rethink the system and provide Improved Medicare For All so that we're all protected and taking care of each other.

A single-payer, guaranteed universal healthcare system has been a critical part of the Green Party’s platform because:

Healthcare for all is a human right, not a class privilege.

#PeopleOverProfit

Check out the 'Democracy Now!' Segment on a Public Health New Deal - Monday, March 30, 2020

Pacifica Bylaws Election Results

The proposed bylaws of the Pacifica Network have been overwhelmingly rejected by 66% of listeners and 65.2% of staff members across all five radio stations. See the final votes report here.

We are delighted that the listeners and staff agreed with our position against the proposed bylaws changes. Thank you to ALL members who voted in this election and allowed democracy to prevail! Onwards to better representation on the air, enhanced democracy, political diversity and a sound financing plan. And kudos to KPFA's staff who continue to do an amazing job despite the current stressful and restricting work conditions.