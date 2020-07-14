Linking CRM strategy, tactics, and metrics to the Strategic Plan

Hosted by Philena Farley

What is the goal of our CRM initiative?

Is it to increase donation revenue, increase average order size for branded merchandise, decrease ballot access acquisition costs, improve voter retention, or decrease inquiry response times? The process of defining a value-based CRM plan starts with linking the highest-level Strategic Plan goals to a clear set of specific CRM strategies and tactics. This workshop will demonstrate how to align CRM metrics with the outcomes we are trying to accomplish so we can track progress towards those goals.