BREAKING NEWS: Cuomo trying to kill third parties. Again. This time using COVID-19 as cover

ALBANY, NY – A source tells us Andrew Cuomo has SUCCEEDED in inserting the same language into the 2020 New York State Budget to kill the Green Party that was struck down by a judge in March.

Governor Cuomo and the leaders of the State Legislature are attempting to use the current COVID-19 crisis to destroy the Green Party in New York by changing our state's ballot access requirements to be among the worst in the nation.

March 29, 2020

Peter LaVenia, Co-chair, GPNY chair2@gpny.org or 518-495-8001

Gloria Mattera, Co-chair, GPNY chair@gpny.org or 917-886-4538

Call your representatives in the state Assembly and Senate today and tell them that the legislature must reject the budget legislation that undermines a New York voter's choice of political party. It is essential that this is shot down now, or there may be no more Green Party after November, 2020.

Visit our action page now to call and email Gov. Cuomo, Speaker Heastie and Leader Stewart-Cousins, along with your local legislative representatives!

On March 12, 2020, Justice Ralph Boniello tossed out the law establishing a commission that had a secret purpose of eliminating New York's third parties. But Cuomo and the legislature's leadership are trying to bring it BACK.

Don't. Let them. Act today!

p.s. there may be more legal fights ahead.