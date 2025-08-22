The Green Party of the United States is seeking a digital media coordinator for the period of 3 months with the possibility of extending longer.

Applications open from 8/25 -

Payscale: $20/hour, part time up to 16 hours/week, trial period of 3 months

Duties:

Digital posting: social media posts across all major platforms following guidelines from the Steering Committee, Media Committee, Fundraising Committee, and Merchandise Committee





Digital monitoring: Monitor social media hot topics and interactions, monitor social direct messages, reply/engage based on committee guidelines, refer high-profile interactions or conflicts to key committee members or volunteers





Regularly solicit donations to GPUS via digital channels





Able to: research topics and generate script ideas, write and edit scripts, create and edit videos able to train and lead a team of volunteers working on these tasks.





Book GPUS surrogates (candidates, state and national party leaders, key volunteers) as guests on podcasts, youtube shows, and other alternative media





Coordinate with the Media Committee on messaging

Experience:

Minimum 3 years in a role as lead social media content creator for a political advocacy organization or campaign





Comfortable reading a script for voiceover or to camera for social media content





Experience leading volunteers





Experience with graphic design and video creation





Experience working remotely for a distributed team





Experience working independently

"How to Apply: Interested candidates should submit a resume, links to 3 social media accounts that demonstrate your work, and a brief cover letter outlining experience including the top 4 social media platforms you feel most comfortable with and interest in the position to [email protected].

Join us in building a better future through grassroots support and action. Your success will help advance the mission of the Green Party and drive meaningful progress for our communities and the planet."