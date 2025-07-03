Green Party of Mississippi says Don't Rename the USNS Medgar Evers

The Green Party of Mississippi joins the Evers family, the Jackson City Council, and others in urging Secretary of Defense Pete Hegseth not to rename the USNS Medgar Evers. joins the Evers family, the Jackson City Council, and others in urging Secretary of Defense Pete Hegseth not to rename the USNS Medgar Evers.

Green Party of Mississippi

greenpartyms.com

For Immediate Release

July 2, 2025



Contact:

William Ashley Vaughan, [email protected]

Sec. Hegseth announced last week that he was considering renaming the supply ship USNS Medgar Evers. The Secretary has never served in the military but has no problem turning its guns against unarmed peaceful American civilians on the streets of Los Angeles or any other American city.

Medgar Evers served in the United States Army against fascism in WWII, ferrying cargo as part of the legendary Red Ball Express at the risk of his life. Medgar Evers also led the fight for civil rights in Mississippi during the 1950’s and 1960’s and was murdered for his courageous stand. Apparently, Sec. Hegseth doesn’t think that Medgar Evers was a patriotic enough American to deserve having a US Navy ship named after him.

As proud Americans and Mississippians, the Green Party of Mississippi disagrees.

Sec. Hegseth wants Medgar Evers’ name removed from the USNS Medgar Evers, on the hundredth anniversary of the civil rights legend’s birth, because he was woke, diverse, equitable, and inclusive. If Medgar Evers’ life of courage, honor, and service is Sec. Hegseth’s idea of wokeness, diversity, equity, and inclusion, then these are qualities to which every patriotic American should aspire.

