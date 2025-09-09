Dr Butch Ware: The Only Anti-Zionist Candidate For California On Revolutionary Change

In this episode of Revolutionary Change, California Governor candidate Dr Butch Ware makes it clear: he is the only openly anti-Zionist candidate in the race.

Speaking with Jen Perelman and Peter Hager, Dr Ware breaks down how establishment politicians like Katie Porter and Antonio Villaraigosa have aligned themselves with Zionist donors while ignoring Palestinian suffering.

He contrasts their complicity with his own long-standing record of organizing Black–Palestinian solidarity, hosting teach-ins and leading marches even when others stayed silent.

Dr Ware goes beyond foreign policy, laying out a vision for California rooted in people-powered governance: free and clean public transportation, high-speed rail, environmental protection, shorter work weeks and health and wellness initiatives that restore dignity to working-class communities.

This conversation is about the future of justice and liberation in California, a stark choice between corporate capture and people’s power.

California is home to one of the largest Muslim and Jewish populations in the country. Its voice shapes national conversations. Yet, while corporate-backed politicians echo AIPAC talking points, Dr. Butch Ware is the only candidate willing to say plainly: it’s not a conflict, it’s a genocide.

By refusing corporate money, Dr Ware is not beholden to donors who profit from war and surveillance contracts with Israel. His stance exposes the deep ties between California’s budget, Zionist lobbying and global oppression, while offering voters a chance to redirect resources toward housing, healthcare, public transit and climate justice at home.

Will Californians choose a governor who speaks truth to power and fights for a people-first agenda?