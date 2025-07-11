Thank you so much for everything you’ve done to bring us to this perfect storm for political change. We’re thrilled to announce our Dump Duopoly rally has been rescheduled for July 10 at 8 PM ET! And with the stakes higher than ever, we’re coming back stronger, more fired up, and ready to build the future we deserve.

While the Trump administration wages war on people and planet, Democrats are busy bowing to Republicans. With Democrats like Chuck Schumer playing performative politics by just changing the name of the “Big Beautiful Bill” but not actually fighting to keep it from passing, it's clear that an actual opposition party is more urgently needed and more possible than ever.

Thanks to your incredible support, we emerged from 2024 as the leading people-powered party, doubling our vote share over 2020 despite unprecedented political repression. We’re the only pro-worker, anti-genocide, pro-democracy party fighting its way onto ballots for a majority of voters.

Now, as the duopoly doubles down on genocide and censorship, the environment unravels, recession looms and fascism grows, the ruling elites are losing their grip. With both Democrats and Trump polling at historic lows, America is closer than ever to dumping the duopoly and powering up for peace.

But only if we seize this moment.

To harness this momentum, join me for our rally & fundraiser on Wednesday, July 10 at 8 PM ET featuring incredible guests: Medea Benjamin, Butch Ware, Briahna Joy Gray, and yours truly.

Having emerged from 2024 as the #1 people-powered political alternative, it’s a moral imperative to keep building NOW.

Your support makes all the difference. Together, we can create an America and a world that works for all of us.

In gratitude and solidarity,

Jill Stein

P.S. Can't make it? Consider chipping in today so that we can keep building the political revolution our country so desperately needs: