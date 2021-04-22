Happy Earth Day! There are SO many ways to show your love for the planet in this special time we like to call Earth Day to May Day!

The Green Party of New York (GPNY) is excited to invite you to participate in The Post Capitalism Conference: Building a Solidarity Economy that kicks off today until Sunday, April 25. What a great way to kick off Earth Day to May Day!

Click here to register for the conference

This FREE conference will offer 21 sessions facilitated by movement leaders, practitioners and scholars. Panelists include noted Green Party of New York organizers Gloria Mattera, Margaret Kimberly, and Michael O'Neil, along with national Greens like David Cobb, Melezia Figueroa, and Rich Whitney.

They will be joined by many prominent progressive luminaries Rick Wolff (Democracy at Work), Emily Kawano, (US Solidarity Economy Network), Chase Iron Eyes (Last Real Indians), Nati Linares (New Economy Coalition), Kali Akuno (Cooperation Jackson), Kaitlin Reed (Humboldt State), David Korten (Yes! Magazine), Mike Strode (Koala Nut Collaborative), Trinity Tran (Public Banking Alliance), Ramon Tores (Cooperativa Tierra y Libertad), ) and many more!

Then, on Wednesday, April 28 at 7:00 p.m. we invite you to a special GPNY online teach-in with our guests from Ranked Choice NY! Zoom attendance is limited, so sign up today and spread the word!

Ranked Choice Voting (RCV) is a voting system that allows voters to rank candidates on a ballot in order of preference rather than choosing one candidate.

With RCV, you can rank your favorite candidate first, and even if your first choice does not win, you can still help choose the winner by ranking other candidates your second, third, fourth (and so on) choices.

Sounds great, right?? So how do we win it, especially when giving voters MORE choice is the LAST thing the elected power structure wants to do?

By building an irresistible movement, that's how! And we're thrilled to have three speakers from Ranked Choice NY discuss how Greens can help make that happen.

Are you looking for even more online events to connect with Greens across the country between Earth Day and May Day? Is your Green Party organization or campaign hosting or co-sponsoring an event between Earth Day and May Day? Check out the Green Party's national Earth Day to May Day Calendar and submit your event today

Visit the calendar

We also hope you will consider making a contribution to GPNY today. We can't keep running candidates and organizing on the issues without your support. We've never taken corporate money! That mean's we've always been loyal to People, Planet and Peace, over Profit.

Donate

Happy Earth Day From the Green Party of NY!

http://www.gpny.org/