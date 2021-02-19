SAN FRANCISCO – The Green Party of California invites you to join us for a discussion on EcoSocialism we are co-hosting with the Green EcoSocialist Network (GEN) and a number of County Green Parties. In this presentation, we discuss how to build EcoSocialist programs in our own communities as our amazing lineup of guest speakers will explore specific programs focused on non-reformists reforms that help implement an EcoSocialist future.

Beginning with a performance by Shamako Noble, a brief recap of the first webinar is followed by a series of discussions; Kali Akuno and David Cobb will discuss Cooperatives, then Mel Figueroa will speak on Traditional Ecological Knowledge, followed by Misty Cross of the Moms4Housing movement and David Bond on Housing and Tenant Unions.

EcoSocialism, From Theory to Practice

Saturday, February 20, 2021, 1:00 - 3:00 p.m. PST

Speaker information:

Shamako Noble - Hip hop and spoken word artist, cultural organizer, and political theorist from San Jose, California. Co-founder of the Hip Hop Congress and Coordinator of the US Social Forum. He has taught workshops and teach-ins - from elementary schools to colleges - on topics including the origins of hip hop and organizing and activism in hip-hop culture. He was the Racial and Social Justice Organizer for the 2012 Stein /Honkala campaign.

Kali Akuno - Co-founder and co-director of Cooperation Jackson. He served as the Director of Special Projects and External Funding in the Mayoral Administration of the late Chokwe Lumumba of Jackson, MS. He served as the Co-Director of the US Human Rights Network, and the Executive Director of the Peoples' Hurricane Relief Fund (PHRF) in New Orleans, after Hurricane Katrina. He was a co-founder of the School of Social Justice and Community Development, a public school serving the academic needs of low-income African American and Latino communities in Oakland, California.

David Cobb - A peaceful revolutionary and a "people's lawyer", he was the Green Party nominee for President in 2004, and managed the Stein/Baraka campaign in 2016. Currently, he is Director of Cooperation Humboldt, serves as Co-Coordinator of the US Solidarity Economy Network, member of the Collaborative Design Council of Transition US, and the Interim Steering Committee of the Green Eco-Socialist Network.

Melezia Figueroa - Political journalist, educator, and organizer involved in a wide range of movements for social & environmental justice. She is the co-founder of Chico Traditional Ecological Stewardship Program, Faculty/Owner and Researcher at the Cooperative New School for Urban Studies & Environmental Justice, 2016 Stein/Baraka Press Director, working with Intertribal Stewardship Workforce Initiative in Northern California, Green Party of California National Committee Delegate to GP-US, and the Green EcoSocialist Network interim Steering Committee member. She is an on-air correspondent for Free Speech TV’s “Rising Up With Sonali,” and has written for The Nation, Truthdig.com, Against the Current, Truthout, and New Politics.

Misty Cross – Co-founder of Moms 4 Housing, She is an Oakland mother who was evicted alongside other mothers fighting homelessness and skyrocketing rents, she moved into a vacant house and stayed despite an eviction notice. Their movement Moms 4 Housing gained international attention and became a rallying cry against rampant income inequality and homelessness in the Bay Area and across the U.S. Cross and three others were eventually arrested by a heavily militarized police force, sparking outrage.

David Bond –an Eco-Socialist, and Human Rights Revolutionary from Los Angeles. He's a Tenants Rights organizer and co-founder of the Alhambra Tenants Union, Revolutionary Action Mutual Aid group, and member of the San Gabriel Valley Tenants Alliance. He was the campaign manager for the 2019 Kenneth Mejia for Congress, a member of the Green EcoSocialist network, and also a member of the Green Party of California's Coordinating Committee. Working with local community aid and political awareness organizations in the Los Angeles area David organizes Grocery Delivery, Mutual Aid - Food, Water, PPE distributions in SkidRow, East LA, Boyle Heights, Pasadena, San Gabriel Valley, and South LA.

The first event in this series, on Jan. 16, was an introduction to EcoSocialism vs. Capitalism and the recording can be viewed HERE. The third and final event in this series on April 10th, 2021.

This event is open to all and free, but advance registration is required at https://rebrand.ly/GreenEcoSocialism

Malcolm X and the Black Internationalist Struggle for Peace and People(s)-Centered Human Rights

In memory of Malcolm X, a champion of the Black radical human-rights tradition who was assassinated 56 years ago this month, the Black Alliance for Peace (BAP) held a Black Power Educational Webinar, speakers were:

Djibo Sobukwe , former member of AAPRP Central Committee and member of the BAP Research Team





, former member of AAPRP Central Committee and member of the BAP Research Team Esther Ojulari , Colombian Regional Coordinator for CODHES, member of the International Coalition of People of African Descent, and member of the BAP International Committee





, Colombian Regional Coordinator for CODHES, member of the International Coalition of People of African Descent, and member of the BAP International Committee Dr. Charisse Burden-Stelly , BAP Coordinating Committee member and BAP Research Team Co-Coordinator





, BAP Coordinating Committee member and BAP Research Team Co-Coordinator Kali Akuno, Cooperation Jackson and founding member of BAP Coordinating Committee member

"Human rights are not given—they are taken. People in struggle define and legitimize these rights, which are realized when the people have the power to radically transform society. In other words, there can be no human rights without fundamental structural change. That is the Black radical human-rights tradition systematized as the People(s)-Centered Human Rights (PCHRs) framework."

Green Party of California Statement on 5G Wireless Technology Environmental Oversight

The federal government is fast-tracking a rollout of 5G technology on earth and in space. [1]

5G requires an additional 800,000 proposed small cell sites in the United States alone placed in proximity of people, parks, and wilderness, as well as tens of thousands of satellites linked with an array of land-based macro-towers. This infrastructure has already been brought to market with no safety testing,[2] and no environmental agency has set limits to ensure safety for living organisms such as insects, birds or vegetation.[3]

A 2018 FCC ruling, as well as federal legislation, have limited local control regarding aesthetics, public safety and welfare of 5G in the public right-of-way.[4] The FCC has not updated its own 1996 safety guidelines with the latest scientific findings and is playing a subservient role to industry demands over community safety.

The Green Party of California advocates for local control, environmental review and public consent that present policy supporting 4G/5G technology takes away. We support minimizing energy consumption to limit climate change, and we advocate requiring risk assessment for human and environmental health, public safety, security, and privacy.

The Green Party of California calls on Federal, State and local representatives­ to:

first and foremost, apply the Precautionary Principle to the development and deployment of 5G, as a philosophical and legal lens to all innovations with the potential for causing harm and to;



require robust and independent scientific environmental review of 4G/5G wireless exposure and to halt FCC satellite networks on earth and in space in light of new findings on climate, pollution, and health impacts and to;



reduce exposures per the As Low As Reasonably Achievable principle and allow for local control over the deployment of 4G/5G and future generations of these technologies’ small cell installations and to;



move forward with safer alternative technologies to 5G, following the lead of other municipalities[5] [6] and to;



adopt recommendations such as those put forth by the New Hampshire Commission on 5G in its comprehensive final report[7] citing recent science on non-ionizing radiation health and 5G environmental impacts.

[1] New rules will enable rapid development and deployment of next generation 5G technologies, see:

https://www.fcc.gov/document/fcc-adopts-rules-facilitate-next-generation-wireless-technologies

[2] Wireless carriers concede they are not aware of any independent scientific studies on safety of 5G technologies, see:

https://www.blumenthal.senate.gov/newsroom/press/release/at-senate-commerce-hearing-blumenthal-raises-concerns-on-5g-wireless-technologys-potential-health-risks

[3] FCC and ICNIRP limits were not developed to protect our flora or fauna. New “small” cell towers (taller street lights and utility poles) will substantially increase ambient environmental levels of radiation. Birds perch on cell antennas, bats bees and pollinators will be flying directly through radiation plumes. Trees will receive high exposures.

https://ehtrust.org/research-studies-on-impacts-to-the-environment-from-wireless-trees-plants-pollinators-birds-and-wildlife/

[4] FCC removes barriers to wireless infrastructure deployment, see:

https://www.fcc.gov/document/fcc-facilitates-wireless-infrastructure-deployment-5g

[5]Hawaii County Council bans 5G until proven safe, see:

https://ehtrust.org/hawaii-county-council-to-consider-resolution-banning-5g-until-proven-safe/

[6] Furragut-Tennessee Resolution, see:

https://ehtrust.org/wp-content/uploads/Furragut-Tennesse-5G-Resolution-.pdf

[7] 5G health and environmental effects, see:

https://mdsafetech.org/2020/11/17/new-hampshire-commission-studies-5g-technology-health-and-environment-effects/

