Eduardo Quintana explains his vision for CD7

TUCSON, Ariz. (13 News) - Eduardo Quintana is running to represent Arizona’s Congressional District 7 in Washington, D.C.

The Special Primary Election will be July 15, and the Special General Election is set for September 23. The election follows the passing of Rep. Raul Grijalva, who died in March following a cancer battle.

Tuscon Now

By 13 News Staff

June 16, 2025

Eduardo Quintana joined 13 News’ Devyn Shea on Tucson Now to talk about it