Elect Veronika Fimbres for Insurance Commissioner, 2022

As California Insurance Commissioner, my staff and the Department of Insurance (“CDI”) will be in charge of regulating insurance companies, agents, brokers, and public adjusters doing business in our state. Our state laws and regulations protect consumers against unfair insurance practices. The Insurance Commissioner’s job is to make sure insurance companies live up to their promises and have enough money to pay claims. As your Insurance Commissioner, I vow to uphold the state's laws and regulations on these issues, and will work with the state leaders to help ensure we get UNIVERSAL single payer comprehensive HEALTH care for ALL Californians.

Veronika Fimbres

Endorsements