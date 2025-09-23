Ellis–Andrews File for Governor & Lieutenant Governor

Seeking the Green Party Nomination

Andy Ellis and Owen Silverman Andrews have officially filed for Governor and Lieutenant Governor of Maryland, seeking the Green Party nomination. Ellis and Andrews will offer additional media availability later in the day (in person or by Zoom/phone). To schedule an interview or request remote access details, please contact [email protected].





The Ellis–Andrews ticket is launching a campaign focused on justice, democracy, ecology, and a stronger multiparty democracy in Maryland. Monday’s filing marks the official start of their 2026 gubernatorial campaign under the Green Party banner.

Andy Ellis, candidate for Governor (Green Party)

Owen Silverman Andrews, candidate for Lieutenant Governor (Green Party)

www.gogreen2026.com