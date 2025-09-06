Emergency Call to Global Action that CAN End the Genocide Now! Sept 5, 2025

A super-majority of the world’s nations already support Palestine. Utilizing a lesser-known process called Uniting for Peace, our UN representatives possess the numbers and the authority to override the US veto to:

Send a multinational protection force to Palestine, providing food and medicine, ending the blockade, and protecting civilians. Implement sanctions and a military embargo on Israel. Withdraw Israel’s UN credentials, establish a war crimes tribunal, and more.

September 18 marks a critical one-year deadline set by the UN General Assembly for Israel to comply with the World Court and the UN in relation to the UN resolutions on Palestine – or face concrete measures like those listed above. The UN could potentially vote as soon as September 18.

By urging governments and UN representatives that have previously supported Palestine to hold the line, we can pass a measure with real teeth to end genocide.

Watch this webinar on genocide to help launch this global movement

Featured Speakers:

Craig Mokhiber – International Attorney, Former Director, UN OHCHR (New York)

Dr. Jill Stein – Activist, Co Founder of Lifeline For Palestine

Ubai ABoudi – Executive Director of the Bisan Center for Research and Development.

Dr. Jeffrey Sachs – Economist & Academic

Roger Waters – Musician & Human Rights Advocate

Miko Peled – Author & Advocate

Medea Benjamin – Co-Founder, CodePink

susan abulhawa – Novelist

Ali Abunimah – Journalist, Electronic Intifada

Dr. Imam Omar Suleiman – Founder and President of the Yaqeen Institute - Scholar & Community Leader

Dr. Rev. Munther Isaac – Bethlehem Pastor

Together, we can mobilize civil society worldwide and compel our governments and UN representatives to exercise the supermajority power we already have to end the genocide now.

Together, we are the Lifeline For Palestine

Jill Stein