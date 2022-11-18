Proposal 1115: Endorse UNvote4Cuba Call to Action

In line with long-standing and current efforts by U.S. Green Party committees, states, caucuses and members and the GPUS Platform position, along with 184 countries of the world standing in solidarity with Cuban and Cuban American families on ending the harmful failed U.S. economic blockade and sanctions on Cuba, and with the upcoming historic 30th United Nations General Assembly vote condemning the U.S. economic blockade of Cuba, the Green Party of the United States will publicly endorse and U.S. Greens will support and participate in UNvote4Cuba solidarity events from Oct 27 through Nov 3, 2022.

1. Stand with the World: End the US Blockade against Cuba.



2. Take Cuba off US List of State-Sponsors of Terrorism.



3. End All US Anti-Cuba Economic and Travel Sanctions.



The Green Party of the United States joins the UNvote4Cuba normalization solidarity efforts prior to the 30th United Nations General Assembly’s vote on Nov. 2 - 3, 2022, including the NYC event on Oct. 29 and local solidarity events against the U.S. economic blockade of Cuba from Oct. 27 to Nov 3, 2022, occurring across the U.S., Canada, the Americas and the world.

Resources

UNvote4Cuba at https://www.us-cubanormalization.org/viva-cuba/unvote4cuba/



Document for sign on at https://drive.google.com/file/d/1ullzAHZs31SNIn5DDBwsNBq55uiP5vHU/view?usp=drivesdk



Current, as of week beginning Oct. 2, 2022, promotional flyers for UNvote4Cuba including endorsers GPUS EcoAction Committee, Green Party of Connecticut and Green Party of Florida.



Latest UN Vote 4 Cuba promotional graphics, (Ver 2) of letter size and palm cards for Call to Action and NYC event in English and Spanish, along with misc graphics can be found in this folder https://drive.google.com/drive/folders/1Dr-yqf8EidnSg-iQ1rmPAtaXrCXedhg2



Endorsers list to date https://drive.google.com/file/d/1RX36uswTiZkGklYj9_-HpgDVRSj9wmY5/view?usp=drivesdk



References

Green Party U.S. Platform https://www.gp.org/platform



Unblock Cuba event by GPFL, July 2021, highlighting statements in support of ending the U.S. blockade of Cuba by Howie Hawkins, Dr. Jill Stein, Robin Harris of GPUS Black Caucus, GPUS EcoAction Committee, GPUS LatinX Caucus, GPUS International Committee and more at https://youtu.be/N5AxKQaLqZw



GPUS IC Position Statement 2003 http://gp-us.org/position/st_2003_12_07.html